













The Northern Kentucky Chamber has returned to in-person events, after 16 months of COVID-driven virtual events.

“Nothing replaces face-to-face interactions in creating meaningful relationship,” said Brent Cooper, president and CEO of the Chamber.

Here are some upcoming Chamber events:

• Mon. June 28: Women’s Initiative CONNECT Hour

Join the Women’s Initiative sponsored by PNC and CONNECT with other professional women virtually. Enjoy meeting other professional women and expanding your networks as we go into breakout rooms. This month’s nonprofit spotlight is Aviatra Accelerators. Click here to register.

• Tues. July 27th: Next Generation Leader Awards

The Next Generation Leader Awards (NGLAs) Celebration is hosted by Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) to salute and applaud YPs ages 40 and under for significant professional accomplishments, demonstrated leadership, and community impact. For over 10 years, the NGLAs have celebrated talented young leaders and the continued impact that former NGLA Finalists and Award recipients are making throughout the region. Click here to register.



• Tues. Aug 10: Chamber Golf Outing and Clinic

This year, the NKY Chamber is proud to introduce a brand-new golf outing combining the best aspects from the Women’s Initiative Annual Golf Outing & Clinic with the traditional Annual Chamber Golf Outing. The result? A must-attend event that will have something for everyone. Click here to register.



• Wed. Aug 11: Leadercast Shift

The world’s largest one-day leadership event will be IN PERSON at Fifth Third Arena. For a limited time, NKY Chamber of Commerce members can receive significant discounts on tickets. Twelve impressive speakers, including award-winning reporter and podcast host Guy Raz, three-time Emmy nominated actor Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute from The Office), Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter and Cincinnati’s own, Chuck Mingo. All proceeds benefit Regional Youth Leadership. Click here to register.

For a complete list of Chamber events, click here.

The Chamber’s Women’s Initiative Grow Mentoring Program is accepting mentee and mentor applications. The program enables a pair to meet for a one-on-one relationship focusesd on career growth over a period of a year. Contact Gina Bath with questions at gbath@NKYChamber.com. Mentee application is here and Mentor application is here.