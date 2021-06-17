NKU’s College of Business extends prestigious accreditation earned by few schools worldwide















Northern Kentucky University’s Haile/US Bank College of Business extends its prestigious accreditation by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) International, a distinction earned by fewer than 5 percent of business schools worldwide.

AACSB International’s accreditation is known as the hallmark of excellence in business education. Founded in 1916, AACSB International is the longest serving global accrediting body for business schools that offer undergraduate, master’s and doctoral business degrees. NKU first earned the honor in 1995 and continues to meet the rigorous standards every five years.

“Congratulations to Dean HassabElnaby and the dedicated faculty and staff in the College of Business for such a remarkable achievement,” said NKU President Ashish Vaidya. “AACSB Accreditation is synonymous with the highest standards in business education, and has been earned by less than 5 percent of the world’s business schools. This demonstrates the College of Business’ ongoing commitment to excellence in all areas of learning.”

To secure the accreditation, the Haile/US Bank College of Business had to meet high remarks for quality of education, diversity and inclusion, a global mindset, ethics, societal impact and continuous improvement of programs.

“We are very pleased and excited to receive this positive news from AACSB,” said Dean Hassan R. HassabElnaby, with the Haile/US Bank College of Business. “Our continued AACSB Accreditation tells the world that we’re serious about business—that our curriculum meets the highest standards, our students learn from the best minds, and that our graduates have the highly sought-after skills and experience that today’s global employers are looking to hire.”

With more than 2,300 students, the Haile/US Bank College of Business educates and connects with the region’s business community by delivering globally relevant, innovative and sustainable programs and practices. To learn more about NKU’s undergraduate and graduate business offerings, visit its website.

