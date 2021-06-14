NKU program aims to help educators with easy ways to teach personal finance; 40 scholarships available















Northern Kentucky University’s Center for Economic Education (CEE) is helping educators discover easy approaches to teaching K-12 students about personal finance and economics.

Through support from First Financial Bank, the Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission and NKU’s 2020 NKU Innovation Challenge, 40 educators who apply by June 25 can receive scholarships and attend the program for free.

NKU’s Teaching Financial Literacy program is designed to equip educators the tools and skills teach their students financial literacy concepts and pass a new state requirement for graduation. Housed in the Haile/US Bank College of Business, CEE’s professional development is the only training opportunity of its kind available in the Commonwealth.

“We’re ensuring all Kentucky high schools can implement forward-thinking approaches in the classroom, and students are prepared for success,” said Dr. Abdullah Al-Bahrani, director of NKU’s Center for Economic Education. “At the end of the day, it’s about narrowing generational wealth gaps and building a better future for everyone in our state.”

The CEE aligned the program with national and state education standards. The fully online curriculum lasts four-weeks and begins in July. After completing the program, educators can apply to teach NKU’s financial literacy course at their high schools—allowing students to meet the mandate while earning college credits.

The successful collaborations continue paving the way for more high schoolers to meet the new standards before graduating. Nearly 250 students from northern Kentucky communities earned college credits through the CEE’s program last year, with more than 30% enrolling at NKU.

“Financial literacy is a core component of everyday life, and NKU’s program provides my students with opportunities they may not otherwise afford,” said Christie McDonald, a Business Education teacher at Bellevue High School. “The constant support and invaluable resources from NKU, especially during this ever-changing school year, have been key to success at Bellevue High School.”

“Financial literacy is imperative for the future success of all students. NKU provides invaluable teaching methods and coursework that prepare you to instruct with confidence,” said Jennifer Inman, Business Teacher at Boone County High School. “This classroom experience helps you equip students with tools for making wiser, financially responsible choices earlier in their life.”

The CEE is also partnering with Kentucky Campus Compact to help train college coaches who work directly with students in rural communities. The goal is to increase financial literacy education and open the possibility of a college degree to students who may not have had NKU on their radar.

For more information on NKU’s Center for Economic Education and participating in the Teaching Financial Literacy program, visit www.nku.edu.

Northern Kentucky University