













Northern Kentucky University will get national attention next week when The Academic Minute features five NKU professors on a broadcast designed to spotlight research at colleges and universities.

The Academic Minute provides professors with a platform to talk to a broad audience about their published and ongoing research. The show is carried by 75 radio stations in the United States and Canada. It also streams from Inside Higher Ed and is available from NPR as a podcast.

NKU week on The Academic Minute will be Monday, June 28, through Friday, July 2:

Monday: Linda Dynan, Ph.D., Economics (Haile College of Business), discussing her research on how to reduce hospital errors that put patient safety and health at risk.

Tuesday: Christine Curran, Ph.D., Biological Sciences, (College of Arts & Sciences), discussing her research on how traffic-related air pollution might damage the human brain. Her research is funded by the National Institute of Environmental Health Services.

Wednesday: Kristy Hopfensperger, Ph.D., Biological Sciences, (College of Arts & Sciences), discussing her research on how restoring pollinator habitat could provide new pathways for migrating monarch butterflies. Her research collaborator is Denice Robertson, Ph.D., also of Biological Sciences.

Thursday: Zach Hart, Ph.D., Communication (College of Informatics) discussing his research on “sensemaking” for parents of children with disabilities who must navigate complex medical, educational, and social information related to their child.

Friday: Rachael Clark, Ph.D., Psychological Science (College of Arts & Sciences), discussing her research in Newport’s Westside neighborhood, where economic disadvantage has not erased hope or meaning in life.

Two more NKU professors will be featured on the show later this summer:



Joe Cobbs, Ph.D., Sports Business & Event Management (Haile College of Business) discussing his research on sports rivalries. NKU professors Marius Truta, Ph.D., and Seth Adjei, Ph.D. (College of Informatics), and students Jonah Krebs, Zach Beal, and Lilly Ronin collaborated on the research.

Megan Downing, Ed.D., Organization Leadership (College of Arts & Sciences), discussing her research with colleague Julie Olberding, Ph.D., Master of Public Administration (College of Arts & Sciences) on the use of experiential philanthropy in online classes.

The Academic Minute is produced by WAMC (a regional public radio network serving parts of seven northeastern states) and hosted by Dr. Lynn Pasquerella, president of the Association of American Colleges and Universities.

The show is designed to keep “abreast of what’s new and exciting in the academy and of all the ways academic research contributes to solving the world’s toughest problems and to serving the public good.”

NKU faculty participation in The Academic Minute was coordinated by the Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement with recording support provided by Professor Chris Strobel, who teaches in NKU’s Electronic Media and Broadcasting Program.