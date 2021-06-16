NKU, Gateway, Boys & Girls Club partner to ensure region’s youth have pathways towards college degree















Northern Kentucky University, in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati and Gateway Community & Technical College, are ensuring the region’s youth have pathways towards a college degree and a more rewarding future.

The university will bring its All Roads Lead to NKU event to the Boys & Girls Club Kenton County location on June 17, from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

The Boys & Girls Club is located at 30 W. 26th St., Covington.



The open house experience presents prospective students with an inside look at what it’s like being a student—from getting involved on campus and residential housing to the many different career pathways available.

Pell eligible students can learn more on NKU’s and Gateway’s River City Promise Program that offers free tuition and enhanced benefits from Northern Kentucky’s communities.

The program applies to students from Bellevue, Dayton, Holmes, Lloyd, Ludlow and Newport High School who graduate this year and beyond.

The university is also announcing a $500 scholarship for a graduate from the class of 2021 and 2022 who enrolls at NKU during the event to help break down barriers to pursuing an education.

The event is free and open to the public, and registration is not required.

For more information, please contact NKU Admissions Office at (859) 572-5220.

