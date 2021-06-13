Newport’s Great Lakes Ace Hardware celebrating new location with ‘chain cutting’ on June 25















Brad Baker, Manager of Great Lakes Ace Hardware Newport announced the opening of their doors in a new location within one-half mile of the previous location. The new site has expanded departments and more products than ever to choose from. The new location at 82 Carothers Road is located between Planet Fitness and Fresh Thyme Market.

Customers will notice the BBQ O – ACE- IS right away. There is an expanded selection of brand name grills, fuels and grilling accessories. The serious pit master and the weekend amateur is sure to find just what they need to feed the neighborhood. There is a wide selection of grills from Weber, Traeger, Big Green Egg and Blackstone. Best of all when purchasing any grill for $399 or more Great Lakes Ace assembles and delivers it directly to your door.

There is a new Carhartt Clothing Shop within the store providing professionals and DIY customers with the opportunity to select the gear they need to get the job done.

For both Pro and DIY customers, the wide selection of Milwaukee and DeWalt power tools will be inspiring. The basic fastener aisle is 30% larger, thereby providing those necessary nuts and bolts to keep projects moving.

Newport city officials will be helping to celebrate the new location at the official Chain Cutting scheduled for Friday June 25 at 10 a.m. All are invited to join the ceremony.

Expansion also means additional employment opportunities!..

Stop into Great Lakes Ace to discuss those opportunities with Brad Baker or visit the careers page at www.greatlakesace.com.

Great Lakes Ace Hardware began operation in Dearborn, Michigan in 1946 and has a history steeped in the traditional American tale of hard work and reinvention. The company provides local neighborhoods with access to national brands such as Scotts, Benjamin Moore, EGO, Milwaukee, Weber, Traeger, and others, while providing customers with a localized product mix and a friendly neighborhood hardware store experience. It has been part of the Ace Hardware Cooperative since 2014.