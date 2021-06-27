Newport Penguins swim and dive team to hold dedication ceremony for Coach Arnd Rehfuss















The Newport Penguins Swim and Dive Team are holding a dedication ceremony honoring long-time coach, Arnd M. Rehfuss, on Thursday, July 1 at the Newport Veteran’s Memorial Pool. The team is dedicating their new Record Board to Coach Rehfuss. The ceremony will begin at 6:15 p.m. and will include a blessing from former Penguins parent, Rich Livingood, and comments from Newport Vice Mayor Frank Peluso.

“The Team is proud to dedicate its brand-new team and pool records board to Coach Arnd in honor of all he gave to the Penguins during his storied coaching career,” said Paige Ellerman, Penguins’ Boosters President. “The Records Board encompasses the Team’s 9 years of swimming and diving and represents the best of our athletes and community.”

With a coaching career that spanned more than 50 years, Coach Rehfuss has had a profound impact on the sports of swimming and diving in Kentucky. Rehfuss volunteered his time, talents, and expertise to help build the Newport Penguins Swim and Dive Team from 2012 through 2019.

“The Penguins’ athletes and families who were fortunate to know Coach Arnd are forever grateful for his dedication to them and will always treasure the passion he shared for the sports he loved,” said Jeni Hedger, the Penguins’ Northern Kentucky Swim League Delegate.

Established in 2012, The Newport Penguins Swim & Dive Team is a summer youth swim and dive team and is a division of the Newport Foundation, Inc. The Penguin’s home is the Newport Veteran’s Memorial Park Pool, located at 26 Caroline Dr. It remains the only public pool in Campbell County. The team is open to the public and is presently comprised of approximately 120 children, ranging from ages 5-18.

The Penguins’ mission is to provide all children in Newport and the surrounding areas with an opportunity to participate in summer competitive swimming and diving without cost as a barrier. Since its inception, the Penguins have provided summer swim lessons at no cost to more than 500 children thanks, in part, to grants received from the USA Swimming Make a Splash Program.

