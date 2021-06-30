New virtual tours of the Roebling Bridge now available for bridge walkers















By Jill Morenz

The Catalytic Fund

Everyone in the region is familiar with the John A. Roebling Bridge. It is the oldest and most photographed bridge along our stretch of the Ohio River.

Now, bridge walkers can access a virtual tour and learn some of the history, construction, and engineering behind the famous structure.

The volunteer-led Covington-Cincinnati Suspension Bridge Committee (CCSBC) has developed a virtual version of the in-person informational tours it has given in the past.

After the members designed an inventive (and Kentucky Department of Transportation-approved) way to attach brackets so they are visible along the walkway, the group installed QR Code plaques that bring walkers directly to the tour pages on the RoeblingBridge.org website.

There are 3 unique tour stations, with QR Code plaques placed strategically along the length of the bridge for walkers heading either north or south.

The tour stations include the Anchor Houses, the Towers, and the Midspan.

During each tour, which lasts less than 3 minutes, narrator Dave Akers shares old photos, along with drawings and new photos, that explain details of the bridge’s structure. He also explains the changes that have been made to the bridge since it was opened for use in 1867.

The CCSBC is a nonprofit organization that provides and maintains the flags that fly on the north and south towers, the decorative pier lights, and “necklace” lights on the bridge’s span.

The group also promotes public awareness of the bridge. These new tours will help visitors to the bridge understand and appreciate the history and engineering of this John Roebling masterpiece.

More information about the bridge and the CCSBC can be found here.