Mixed media artist Ken Buck joins Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center as new Artist in Residence















Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center has named Ken Landon Buck as the first Artist in Residence in recent history.

As Artist in Residence Buck will work out of a studio space in the newly renovated Scudder Building on Baker Hunt’s historic campus.

Buck is a distinguished mixed media artist working primarily in watercolor, pastels, and acrylic paints. He holds numerous awards and honors for his work which is featured in books, international magazines, and on TV.

Buck creates dynamic figurative works of art, and he is most known for his striking large-scale scenes of swimmers interacting with light and water. His work can be found on his website www.kenlandonbuck.org.

Buck began teaching classes at Baker Hunt in 2015, and his classes quickly gained popularity among students eager to learn his techniques. He encourages his students to see color, line, and movement in new ways.

With Buck’s studio on campus, the residency gives students the unique opportunity to see the creative process of a professional artist. Ken is now accepting students for the summer session at Baker Hunt, and students can register on Baker Hunt’s website.

The community will have several opportunities to interact with Buck during his residency. He will be featured at this year’s Twilight in the Garden events on September 11 and 18 with an artist demonstration and private art show.

The public is invited to view the art show during the closing reception on September 22. Tickets are required for both events and can be found at www.bakerhunt.org beginning on June 30. Check out our website and social media accounts for more information on these and other events featuring Ken Buck.

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center