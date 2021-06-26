McK’s BBQ: Facelift gives 7th Street eatery a new look — but the BBQ is still smoked outside















Restaurant veteran Greg McKinstry ceremonially cut the ribbon on the grand re-opening of his McK’s BBQ with a simple summary: “Same great barbeque. Just a nicer place to eat it at.”

And so it is …

What’s new is the name (it used to be “McK’s Chicks”) … façade and branding … internal décor (salvaged barnwood, black walnut bar tops, corrugated metal accents) … alcohol (beer, bourbon slushies) … and indoor dining (an array of tables and chairs inside to go with those outside).

What’s the same is McKinstry’s authentic, fabulous BBQ (with a few unique twists), plus the classic sides – collard greens, “drunken” beans etc.

That meat, by the way, is smoked in two drum smokers every morning in the alley next door to the restaurant at 11 West Seventh St.



(And yes, because we know you’re going to ask, McK’s BBQ still offers its signature “Pork Grenade,” which won the 2019 Taste of Cincinnati Award for Best Entrée.)



City of Covington officials helped McKinstry, his family, and building owner Eric Steiden of Madison Ventures cut the ribbon during a short ceremony. McKinstry thanked the City for helping him secure the special permits for the smokers, and his customers for being patient.



The restaurant – which first opened in 2017 – decided to shut down during the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic for a facelift, and while the renovation took a little longer than anticipated, McKinstry said the reviews since the reopening have been worth it. “People have had fantastic, positive things to say,” he said.

Located between Hotel Covington and Braxton Brewing, the restaurant was seeing a big demand for dining areas, McKinstry said. Previously, it was open primarily for take-out and catering.



Vice Mayor Ron Washington told McKinstry he appreciated both the BBQ and the long hours that such a business demands. “This is what makes our city unique – its small businesses,” Washington said. “You are the heart and soul of Covington.”



The restaurant’s hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.



McK’s BBQ is looking to hire some more evening cooks.

