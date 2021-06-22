Master Provision receives grant from Kentucky Colonels to upgrade warehouse security system















Master Provisions has announced it has received a grant from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) in the amount of $3,116.61 to help upgrade its warehouse facility with new security cameras.

Master Provisions is a faith-based non-profit. Its mission is to serve God by connecting resources to needs. It currently partners with 224 non-profit organizations and provides resources to over 67,000 people each month.

“The Kentucky Colonels have helped us serve others and improve operations for many years,” said President Roger Babik. “Thanks to all Kentucky Colonels and local liaison, Gary Boschert”.

HOKC will award $2.1 million in grants supporting 275 non-profits, impacting close to 3.7 million Kentuckians. Grants are made possible through donations from contributing Kentucky Colonels from throughout the Commonwealth and around the world who chose to exercise this honor in a meaningful way.

“When HOKC Trustees met with grant applicants this year, we were reminded how the pandemic has made life harder for many folks, from first responders in community service charities to the clients themselves,” said Commanding General Hal Sullivan. “Thanks to Kentucky Colonels from around the world who donate to the Good Works Program, HOKC can lend a helping hand to so many local charities that provide essential services that lessen the impact. Because a Colonel cares, we make giving to others a Proud Kentucky Tradition.”

Those interested in being an active Kentucky Colonel or nominating someone to become a Kentucky Colonel contact HOKC National Headquarters at (502) 266-6114 or go to www.kycolonels.org.

