Marc Phelps bringing The Giant Cicada to Crestview Hills Town Center today















Marc Phelps, an artist and a resident of Crestview Hills, has created a new work – #TheGiantCicada – that is appearing around town. He’ll be at Crestview Hills Town Center for Cars & Coffee with his LMTV military truck and #TheGiantCicada today at 11 a.m.

#TheGiantCicada has visited schools, River Imaging – a photography studio in Cincinnati, and Second Sights, a distillery in Ludlow.

It will visit more locations in NKY next week.

Phelps loves creating interactive and unique art – he has created ice sculptures across the street from the Town Center in his neighborhood’s ponds and driftwood sculptures at Rocky Fork Lake.

He’s built cars for three Red Bull Soapbox cars – he placed second in the 2018 Red Bull Soapbox Derby with the The Mudbug, which was sponsored by Marshall Auto Group in Northern Kentucky. It was a “Crawdad dragster hybrid.”

In 2015, Phelps entered the Space Shark in the Derby, sponsored by his company AlloyFX.

In 2009, he led the Toro Rosso entry, sponsored by Strata-G.

Phelps is also an adventurer. He traveled from Cincinnati to New Orleans in a jon boat and applied for the Guinness World Record. He has climbed to Mount Everest base camp and summited Island Peak, a nearby mountain.