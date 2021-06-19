Local and national artist return to historic exhibition, RESIDUE, now open at The Carnegie Galleries















The Carnegie has opened its gallery with the exhibition RESIDUE, guest curated by Maria Seda-Reeder. The twelve artists in RESIDUE represent this region alongside artists working across the United States.

Seda-Reeder is a curator who frequently highlights artists who operate in the social sphere and create objects and situations that encourage interaction and community engagement. RESIDUE focuses on works that invite us to co-create meaning and enter a dialogue with images in the galleries. The work done by artists in their studio is completed by thoughtful participation by the viewers. As such, that gesture is passed on from artist to patron and from patron out into the world.

“Maria is a smart and talented curator working so hard to provide opportunities for artists to build on their ideas and present new bodies of work,” said Carnegie Exhibitions Director, Matt Distel.

“The Carnegie is always looking for ways to create a compelling environment for artists and guests alike. Working with Maria ensures that this will happen and I am so pleased to see this exhibition as the way that the galleries re-open from a long period of renovation and quarantine.”

Artists featured in RESIDUE include: Laura Aguilar (Long Beach, CA); Batres/Gilvin (Morning View, KY); Latausha Cox (Cincinnati, OH); Sea Dax (Cincinnati); Aaron Delamatre (Cincinnati); EMPIRE CITIZENS (Latonia); Nona Faustine (Brooklyn); David Hammonds (Los Angeles); Clarity Haynes (New York City); Maggie Lawson, (Cincinnati); Liam Ze’ev O’Connor (Oakland); and Clint Woods (Cincinnati).

RESIDUE runs through Saturday, October 2. The Carnegie Gallery is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are Thursday-Saturday, noon-5pm or by appointment. Please email info@thecarnegie.com to schedule a visit outside of normal gallery hours or call The Carnegie at (859) 491-2030. For more information, please visit www.thecarnegie.com.