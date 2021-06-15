Lexington student, son of immigrants, wins national ‘Doodle for Google’ contest, ‘I am strong because . . .’















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

A high school student from Lexington has won the 2021 national “Doodle for Google” contest, and his artwork will be featured on Google’s homepage on today.

Milo Golding, an 11th-grader at Lexington Christian Academy, won the award for his response to the theme, “I am strong because…”

His Doodle, titled “Finding Hope,” features a teenager giving a balloon to a younger child, which speaks to the resilience and hope that lives in all of us.





It was inspired by his father’s advice to find hope in all circumstances as a source of strength. It was inspired by Milo’s journey to find hope after the loss of his father.

“Regardless of life’s hardships and uncertainties, hope is always there,” said Milo. “It’s our job to find that hope in order to move forward.”

Tens of thousands of K-12 students across the United States created and submitted artwork that speaks to their interpretation of the theme.

From there, 54 submissions were chosen, one from each state and US territory, and Google opened up voting to choose the best Doodle. Finally, the highest-voted Doodles in each grade group were chosen as the finalists for Google’s panel of judges to pick the winner.

Milo noted, “Both of my parents are immigrants. My father immigrated to the U.S. from Jamaica and my mother from China. I grew up in a rural community in eastern Kentucky, and after my dad passed away my purpose in life really shifted. It’s important to me to help other children in need in my community who might have gone through something similar.



“I started a charity a few years ago called Sanguine Path. We serve children 18 and under who have lost loved ones or been affected by challenging experiences, by providing them with Christmas and birthday gifts, care packages and back-to-school kits. Family members, school staff, grief counselors or parents and guardians can refer children to the program.”

In addition to his artwork being featured on Google’s homepage, Milo will receive a $30,000 college scholarship along with Google hardware and other “swag.”

His school, Lexington Christian Academy, will receive a $50,000 technology package.