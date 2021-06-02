Less than three months remain for eligible Kyians to apply for reduced-cost health insurance coverage















Gov. Andy Beshear reminded Kentuckians to take advantage of reduced-cost health care coverage made available under the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021.

To take advantage of reduced and no-cost plans, eligible Kentuckians – both uninsured and current enrollees – must be properly enrolled through the health insurance marketplace at healthcare.gov. The deadline to enroll is Aug. 15.

“Health care is a human right, and increased affordability and health insurance coverage expansion allows historically uninsured communities – especially those who have faced significant health disparities during the COVID-19 pandemic – to access coverage,” Gov. Beshear said. “The historic American Rescue Plan is already deeply impacting Kentuckians by ensuring that more of our families get the care they need and deserve.”

Through Aug. 15, more than 35,000 uninsured Kentuckians with incomes greater than 400% of the federal poverty level can sign up for a recently launched health insurance marketplace subsidy. Uninsured Kentuckians with incomes between 150% and 400% of the federal poverty level potentially qualify for additional financial support to reduce out-of-pocket costs for Marketplace premiums. Furthermore, through Aug. 15, 7,100 uninsured Kentuckians with incomes below 150% of the federal poverty level can sign up for free health insurance coverage.

Though savings will vary on an individual basis, premiums will decrease on average by $50 per person per month, or by $85 per policy per month.

The Biden-Harris administration introduced the special enrollment period through the federal marketplace from Feb. 15 to Aug. 15, 2021, for people who needed health care coverage during the pandemic.

More than 1 million people have signed up for marketplace coverage through healthcare.gov since the beginning of the special enrollment period.

“Following the passage of the ARP, tens of thousands of our families can receive additional financial support to find the coverage that best meets their needs at a price they can afford,” said Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) Secretary Eric Friedlander.

“Four of five enrollees will be able to find a plan for $10 or less per month after premium tax credits, and over half will be able to find a Silver plan with a zero-dollar premium,” said CHFS Deputy Secretary Carrie Banahan.

Silver plans are the most common choice of Marketplace shoppers, Banahan said, noting that consumers who qualify for cost-sharing reductions, or “extra savings,” can save a lot of money on deductibles, copayments and coinsurance when they seek care if they choose a Silver plan.

While the 2021 special enrollment period is available through Aug. 15, current enrollees can decide if they may want to change to a new plan for the rest of the year.

Assistance is available through Kentucky licensed insurance agents and kynectors registered on the insurance marketplace. Those with current plans simply need to reselect their plans for the changes to take effect and for their premiums to be reduced.

For more information, visit healthcare.gov.

Kentucky Governor’s Office