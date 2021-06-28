Legal Aid of the Bluegrass asks feedback on legal issues, provides free services to disadvantaged















Legal Aid of the Bluegrass (LABG) wants to hear from you about legal issues you and your community have experienced. Please complete the survey here so LABG can continue to provide free civil legal assistance that meets the needs of Kentucky’s economically disadvantaged citizens and that helps navigate economic hardship.

Every five years, LABG surveys the community to explore what civil legal problems low-income and elderly people are experiencing. After community feedback is collected, the survey results are used to identify critical legal needs and adjust the organizations priorities and service delivery models to meet those needs.

LABG provides high-quality civil legal services to low-income and elderly persons in 33 Kentucky counties. Civil legal cases are non-criminal and often involve disputes over money, property, or personal rights. The disputes include personal issues like divorces, evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcy, access to public benefits, and domestic violence.

People seeking civil legal assistance are often at risk of losing basic necessities, like their home, safety, income, health, or independence. Legal Aid of the Bluegrass has served our communities for over 50 years with offices in Ashland, Covington, Lexington, and Morehead.

Using the survey results and other data, LABG will outline the findings in a report that will guide its organization for the next five years.

LABG works to resolve the most pressing problems of low-income and other vulnerable people by providing high-quality legal assistance through direct representation, education, advice, advocacy, and coordination with other community resources. Visit www.lablaw.org for more information.

