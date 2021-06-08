Labor Cabinet Secretary Larry Roberts retiring; Beshear names Jamie Link successor















Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Labor Cabinet Secretary Larry Roberts will retire at the end of June in order to spend more time with his family and that Jamie Link will lead the cabinet as secretary beginning July 1.

“The Commonwealth has been fortunate to have a leader like Secretary Larry Roberts, who has dedicated his career to protecting our workers and their rights,” Beshear said. “I thank Larry for his dedicated service and wish him and his family the very best as they embark on a new chapter of their lives.”

Roberts began his career in state government in 1973 as an investigator with the state Labor Department. He held various positions over 33 years with the Labor Cabinet, including as secretary under Gov. Steve Beshear from 2013 to 2015. He also served as state director for the Kentucky State Building and Construction Trades Council from September 2002 to April 2013. Prior to joining Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration, Roberts served as a consultant for the Kentucky Pipe Trades Association.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve with Gov. Beshear and Team Kentucky during this difficult time in our history,” said Roberts. “During my 33 years with the Labor Cabinet, I have served with so many dedicated public servants who deeply care about protecting and promoting the rights of Kentucky’s working men and women, and I am thankful for their friendship and service. I have always strived to make a positive difference in the labor-management community and I hope that is my legacy.”

Jamie Link most recently served as the executive director of the Kentucky Communications Network Authority. He began overseeing the KentuckyWired project in March 2020, and the project is expected to be completed this October. Link has held many leadership roles throughout his career, including serving as deputy chief of staff to Gov. Steve Beshear and as deputy secretary of both the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet and the Finance and Administration Cabinet. Link also served as the chief executive officer of the FEI World Equestrian Games in 2010.

“Jamie has proven he has the leadership experience and project management skills needed to lead the Labor Cabinet,” Gov. Beshear said. “He is committed to standing with our labor unions, protecting our workers and helping Kentucky families climb out of this pandemic that has devastated far too many. Together, we are going to continue to build the better Kentucky we all want.”

“I am honored to join the dedicated staff of the Kentucky Labor Cabinet and will work hard to address issues of great importance to Kentucky’s working families,” said Link. “We will continue to resolve and remedy Kentucky’s unemployment insurance challenges that resulted from the global COVID-19 pandemic and focus on the needs and wellbeing of all Kentucky workers. I appreciate Gov. Beshear offering me this opportunity to further serve our commonwealth as well as the support of my predecessor, Secretary Larry Roberts.”