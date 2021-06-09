Knochelmann appoints Deputy Coroner Amber Constantino to coroner’s post as Suetholz is retiring















Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann appointed Deputy Coroner Amber Constantino, RN, BSN, FNE as Coroner, succeeding retiring Kenton County Coroner Dr. David Suetholz.

“Amber Constantino has over twenty years of health care experience, most recently serving as Deputy Coroner,” said Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann. “She demonstrates clear knowledge of the responsibilities of the Coroner’s position, and comes with the strong endorsement of her predecessor.”

Amber Constantino received a degree in nursing from Good Samaritan in 1999. Prior to joining the Kenton County Coroner’s Office, she worked at St. Elizabeth Healthcare as a Forensic Nurse Examiner providing care for victims of sexual assault, human trafficking, elder abuse, child abuse, and interpersonal violence. As a forensic nurse, each patient contact requires the use of triage skills as well as an extensive history and physical examination. She also continued her education and received a Bachelor’s Degree from Northern Kentucky University in 2018.

Constantino was appointed Deputy Coroner in 2020 where she is responsible for investigating deaths, collecting and examining history of the decedent, documenting normal and abnormal findings, identifying human remains, supervising the transportation of corpses, operating crime scene equipment, completing death certificates, and notifying next of kin. She received her Certification in Death Investigation from the Online University of North Dakota.

“I am excited and grateful for this opportunity to step into this position and serve my community,” stated Constantino. “I will embody the duties of this role with dedication, integrity, and compassion.”

“With her training and experience, I am confident she will serve the citizens of Kenton County well,” added Knochelmann.