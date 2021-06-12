Kentucky Senator Bourbon releases second small batch with limited edition William J. DeBoe















Building on the success of its first release, Kentucky Senator Spirits, LLC is preparing a second Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey for release in June and July this year.

The limited-edition, William J. DeBoe Release has been aged six years and is named in honor of Senator William J. DeBoe – a Kentucky native who served exactly six years in the U.S. Senate. This small-batch Bourbon whiskey will be available at liquor stores, bars and restaurants throughout Kentucky, with single barrel private selections at Liquor Barn, Party Mart and DEP’s retail outlets.

“Only four months after our first batch and here we are sending our second release to market,” said co-manager Andre Regard. “What an honor this has been, to support Kentucky’s home spirit and connect with our fellow Bourbon aficionados. Kentucky Senator will keep working to deliver superior taste and experience.”

The vintage Kentucky Senator straight bourbon whiskey was originally produced by one of the state’s leading distilling families, Crigler & Crigler in Covington and later by Double Springs Distillers, Inc. in Bardstown. Since 2019, this brand revival has been led by Andre Regard and Damon Thayer under Kentucky Senator Spirits, LLC.

The William J. DeBoe release will also be available online at www.BourbonOutfitter.com and will be featured at Jack Rose Dining Saloon in Washington, D.C.

With approximately 1,300 bottles, this very small batch whiskey is 107 proof with a mash bill of 75 percent corn, 21 percent rye and four percent malted barley. Like the first release, this Bourbon whiskey has been distilled and aged in Kentucky, bottled at Bluegrass Distillers in Lexington and will be distributed by Kentucky Eagle Wine and Spirits. The retail price is $109 per bottle.

“It’s been a real pleasure to see our first release enjoyed by so many enthusiasts in the Bourbon community,” said co-manager Damon Thayer. “We are excited to build on that success and debut our second, small-batch this summer. As always, we continue our commitment to the finest Kentucky Bourbon whiskey and hope consumers enjoy the history that accompanies each bottle.”

Kentucky Senator Bourbon’s second release is named for William J. DeBoe of Crittenden County, the very first Kentucky Republican to serve in the U.S. Senate. He completed one six-year term from 1897 to 1903. William J. DeBoe was also a physician and lawyer, having attended medical school at the University of Louisville.

To learn more about William J. DeBoe, visit the company website at www.KySenatorBourbon.com.

Kentucky Senator Bourbon