Kentucky Guild of Brewers presents its Champion of Craft Beer Award to Sen. Damon Thayer















The Kentucky Guild of Brewers honored Senator Damon Thayer (R.-Georgetown) during its Annual Craft Bash Event with the 2021 Champion of Craft Beer Award in recognition of his leadership and commitment to Kentucky’s craft brewers, not only in his own District, but also across the Commonwealth.

The award symbolizes Leader Thayer’s support and work for this growth industry- the 80+ existing craft breweries in Kentucky.

“This award represents our appreciation for District 17’s own Senator Damon Thayer and his willingness to defend the needs of our industry and for small businesses,” said Guild President Charley Hamilton.

“During this unprecedented time of a global pandemic and a tough legislative year with difficult decisions, Leader Thayer has been an advocate for issues that affect our industry and small businesses. He continues to be a voice advocating for economic investment, tourism and job creation in his District and across the Commonwealth. His support has enabled our industry’s growth, expansion and post-pandemic recovery. Leader Thayer has provided vision to help us meet the changing market demands. He has proven that he will fight for issues that help move Kentucky forward.”

Hamilton added, “The KGB is grateful to Senator Thayer for his excellent leadership and tireless efforts to advance Kentucky and preserve a business-friendly environment for our KY craft brewers, manufacturing sector and small businesses in our state.”

Upon accepting the award, Senator Thayer spoke about his work on behalf of the industry. “It is an honor to receive this award,” Thayer said. “I am proud to work with the KY craft brewing industry to reduce artificial barriers to free enterprise and support small business investments in Kentucky and assure their recovery.”