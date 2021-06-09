Kentucky Chamber of Commerce to hold inaugural event celebrating women leading the Commonwealth















The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is holding an event in July to recognize and celebrate diverse and successful women across the Commonwealth.

The inaugural Women’s Summit, presented by Brown-Forman on July 19 in Lexington at the Central Bank Center, will feature panel discussions and keynote addresses from top leaders from across the state.

University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi will open the day with a keynote conversation hosted by KET Public Affairs Managing Producer and Host Renee Shaw.

Women in politics and women in business will also be highlighted in panel discussions with many of the state’s top leaders.

The Honorable Elaine Chao, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and U.S. Secretary of Transportation will serve as the closing keynote and will be interviewed by Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President and CEO AShli Watts.

In addition, the Chamber will be presenting the Inaugural Woman of the Year Award at the event.

For more information and to register for the event, visit www.kychamber.com

Kentucky Chamber of Commerce