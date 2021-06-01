Kenton County Public Library offers Summer Reading Celebration — Reading Colors Your World















The Kenton County Public Library is celebrating Summer Reading Celebration (SRC) June 1 through August 31. SRC will kick off with events all weeklong, ending with a Chalk Festival at each location on Saturday, June 5.

Reading during the summer helps prevent the Summer Slide. Studies show that children who don’t read during the summer are more likely to struggle when they return to school. Adults can set a great example by reading in front of children. SRC allows children, teens and adults to win cool prizes just for reading.



SRC Kickoff: Chalk Festival

Erlanger Branch: Saturday, June 5, 10 a.m.-noon

William E. Durr: 1-3 pm

Covington: 2-4 p.m.

Kick off the Summer Reading Celebration creating art. Create chalk art in theparking lot with the first ever Chalk Festival. Visit kentoncountypublic.org/src to see a listing of all the kickoff events the week of June 1.



Summer Reading Celebration Guidelines:

Adults

• Read or listen to any book, audio book, e-book or periodical, or attend a book related program enter.

• Register online or by visiting your local KCPL branch.

• Prizes awarded weekly.



Teens: Open to anyone starting grades 6-12

• Read or listen to any book or magazine or attend any program to enter.

• Register online or by visiting your local KCPL branch.

• One winner per branch will be drawn weekly.



Children ages 2 -12

• Read or listen to any book for 2.5 hours and win a book prize.

• After 5 hours of reading, win a 2021 SRC T-shirt or a drawstring bag, while supplies last, and a raffle ticket for a chance to win a weekly summer raffle prize.

• Register online, visit your KCPL branch or print a reading log from kentonlibrary.org/src.

• Prizes awarded weekly.



The library will be selling a limited number of adult-sized Summer Reading Celebration T-shirts on behalf of the Kenton County Public Library Foundation at the circulation desk of each branch. The T-shirts, that can be colored in with fabric markers, cost $10 each and will go on sale on June 1. Proceeds will benefit the Kenton County Public Library Foundation.

All events are free.