KBE seeking nominations for the 2021 Joseph W. Kelly Award for Business and Education Partnership















By Jacob Perkins

Kentucky Teacher

The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) is accepting nominations for the Kelly Award for Business and Education Partnership.

Named after Joseph W. Kelly, a KBE member from 1989 to 1998 and a respected business leader and education advocate, the award is given in the fall of each year to a business person or business that has partnered with a public school or school district to provide leadership that promotes school improvement and student achievement.

Criteria for the award include:

• Creating or sustaining strategic partnership between a business and school or district that leads to improved student outcomes, including but not limited to, postsecondary success and workforce outcomes; and • Significant contribution to a school or a district that leads or will likely lead to increased or improved educational opportunities or improved educational, postsecondary or workforce outcomes for students.

Nominations will be accepted through July 15, with the board presenting the winner with the award at its regular meeting in October. To nominate a person or business, use the 2021 Kelly Award for Business and Education Partnership nomination form.

For more information on the award, see the KBE’s awards webpage and read about past winners on KDE’s Kentucky Teacher website.

This article originally appeared at Kentucky Teacher, a publication of the Kentucky Department of Education