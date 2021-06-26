Jobless rates fall in all Ky. counties in May; Boone Co. reports 3.2 percent, Kenton, Campbell at 3.5















Unemployment rates fell in all 120 Kentucky counties between May 2020 and May 2021, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).

Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 2.8%. It was followed by Shelby and Woodford counties, 2.9% each; Cumberland, Scott and Spencer counties, 3% each; Henry and Washington counties, 3.1% each; and Boone, Bourbon, Bullitt, Taylor and Todd counties, 3.2% each.

Kenton and Campbell Counties both reported an unemployment rate of 3.5% in May.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 10.2%. It was followed by Harlan County, 7.8%; Martin County, 7.7%; Breathitt County, 6.9%; Leslie County, 6.7%; Elliott, Letcher and Lewis counties, 6.4% each; and Carter, Floyd and Johnson counties, 6.1%.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 3.9% for May 2021, and 5.5% for the nation.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted May 2021 unemployment rate was released on June 17, and can be viewed at kentucky.gov. In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at www.bls.gov.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at kystats.ky.gov.

From Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet