Governor announces appointments to state boards and commissions, including some NKyians















Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:

• The Honorable Eric Haner to the office of Circuit Judge for the 30th Judicial Circuit, Division 1, of Kentucky.

• Alayne White as County Commissioner for the 2nd District of Fayette County.

• Rocky Adkins as a member of the Southern States Energy Board.

• Michael James of Louisville as a member of the Parole Board. He replaces Robert Powers, whose term has expired. James shall serve for a term expiring June 17, 2025.

• Nicole Newsom of Harold as a member of the Kentucky Applied Behavior Analysis Licensing Board. She is a registered nurse at the Pikeville Medical Center. She replaces Sonya Havel, who has resigned. Newsom shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending Oct. 1, 2022.

• Mary Berry of Bedford as a member of the Purchase of Agricultural Conservation Easement Corporation Board of Directors. She is the Executive Director of The Berry Center. She replaces John Hodgson, whose term has expired. Berry shall serve for a term expiring April 12, 2025.

• Charles Shields of Hartford as a member of the Kentucky Emergency Response Commission. Gov. Beshear has also reappointed Jenean Hampton, Robert Francis, Steven Hensley, Brian Houillion, Edward Meiman, Rhonda Perry, Mike Sunseri, Doug Tackett, Andrew Chandler, Larry Taylor and Robert Walker. Shields replaces Joe Carpenter, whose term has expired and shall serve for a term expiring June 3, 2023. Jenean Hampton of Bowling Green shall serve for a term expiring June 3, 2023. Robert Francis of Lexington shall serve for a term expiring June 3, 2023. Steven Henley of Villa Hills shall serve for a term expiring June 3, 2023. Brian Houillion of Florence shall serve for a term expiring June 3, 2023. Edward Meiman of Louisville shall serve for a term expiring June 3, 2023. Rhonda Perry of Mount Washington shall serve for a term expiring June 3, 2023. Mike Sunseri of Versailles shall serve for a term expiring June 3, 2023. Doug Tackett of Virgie shall serve for a term expiring June 3, 2023. Andrew Chandler of Versailles shall serve for a term expiring June 3, 2023. Larry Taylor of Versailles shall serve for a term expiring June 3, 2023. Robert Walker of Lexington shall serve for a term expiring June 3, 2023.

• Kellie Smith, Tyler Levy, Susan Farra and Amy Luttrell as members of the Statewide Advisory Council for Vocational Rehabilitation. Kellie Smith of Nicholasville is an outreach coordinator for KY Special Parent Involvement. She replaces Ian Rosser, whose term has expired. Smith shall serve for a term expiring June 27, 2023. Tyler Levy of Louisville shall serve for a term expiring June 27, 2023. Susan Farra of Frankfort is an exceptional children consultant for the KY Department of Education. She shall serve for a term expiring June 27, 2023. Amy Luttrell of Louisville is the President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Kentucky. She shall serve for a term expiring June 27, 2023.

• Regina Watts, Anthony Carpenter, Amanda Peace and Aisha Omar as members of the Commonwealth Council on Developmental Disabilities. Beshear has also reappointed Grant Gupton and Erin Tiemeier. Regina Watts of Covington is the director of activities at The Point. She replaces Melissa Compton, who has resigned. Watts shall serve for the remainder of the term expiring July 16, 2022. Anthony Carpenter of Louisville is a bell hop at Boone Tavern. He replaces David Meridian, whose term has expired. Carpenter shall serve for a term expiring July 16, 2023. Amanda Peace of Louisville is an educator at Friends School. She replaces Roxanne Holbrook, whose term has expired. Peace shall serve for a term expiring July 16, 2023. Aisha Omar of Louisville is a case manager for the Court of Appeals. She shall serve for a term expiring July 16, 2023. Grant Gupton of Simpsonville shall serve for a term expiring July 16, 2023. Erin Tiemeier of Fort Mitchell shall serve for a term expiring July 16, 2023.

• Mindy McGirt, Chester Wilbert, Nancy Perry, Suhas Kulkarni and Kevin McCormack as members of the KATS Network Advisory Council. Gov. Beshear has also reappointed Jessica Smith, Lisa McKeown and Andre Ryssemus. Mindy McGirt of Stanford is graduate student. She replaces Tishana Wokocha whose term has expired. McGirt shall serve for a term expiring March 31, 2023. Chester Wilbert is retired. He replaces Duke Pettit whose term has expired. Wilbert shall serve for a term expiring March 31, 2023. Nancy Perry of Franklin is an ASL Teacher. She replaces Ricky Boggess, whose term has expired. Perry shall serve for a term expiring March 31, 2023. Suhas Kulkarni of Louisville is the co-founder and thought leader for Global Louisville Concept. He replaces Melissa Aguilar, whose term has expired. Kulkarni shall serve for a term expiring March 31, 2024. Kevin McCormack of Louisville is an HR Consultant for Living Like That LLC. He replaces Lee Muncy whose term has expired. McCormack shall serve for a term expiring March 31, 2024. Jessica Smith of Shelbyville shall serve for a term expiring March 31, 2024. Lisa McKeown of Louisville shall serve for a term expiring March 31, 2024. Andre Ryssemus of Lexington shall serve for a term expiring March 31, 2024.

• Shari Thompson as a member of the Kentucky Board of Licensure for Massage Therapy. Shari Thompson of Frankfort is the studio owner and yoga teacher at My Old Kentucky Om. She replaces Brian Houillion, who has resigned. Ms. Thompson shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending July 16, 2021.

• Tiffany Marshall, Shaundeidra Bradford, Kimberly Clayton-Code, Jeanne Lee, Hannah England, Brenda Martin, Mason Dyer and Jonathan Haynes as members of the Kentucky Advisory Council for Gifted and Talented Education. Tiffany Marshall of Louisville is a principal for Jefferson County Public Schools. She shall serve for a term expiring June 1, 2024. Shaundeidra Bradford of Louisville is a teacher for Jefferson County Public Schools. She shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2021. Kimberly Clayton-Code of Crittenden is a professor at Northern Kentucky University. She shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2024. Jeanne Lee of Harlan is the district gifted & talented coordinator for Harlan County Schools. She shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2024. Hannah England of Russell Springs is the gifted & talented coordinator for the Russell County Board of Education. She shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2023. Brenda Martin of Ashland is a consultant and community liaison for James Martin Jr., MD. She shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2023. Mason Dyer of Lexington is the VP of External Relations & Information for AIKCU. He shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2023. Jonathan Haynes of Henderson is a teacher for Henderson County Schools. He shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2024.

• Richard Webb and Sannie Overly as members of the Bluegrass Community & Technical College Board of Directors. Richard Webb of Danville is a retired teacher. He replaces Florence Huffman, whose term has expired. Webb shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 15, 2026. Sannie Overly of Paris is a partner at Overly & Johnson LLC. She replaces Brian Houillion, who has resigned. Overly shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending Oct. 15, 2022.

• Spencer Moorman, Rachel O’Farrell, Sunnye Mayes, Courtney Emery, Eric Durbin, Elizabeth Turner, Michelle Searcy, Jennifer Mynear and Haley Sage as members of the Pediatric Cancer Research Trust Fund Board. Spencer Moorman of Prospect is a social worker at Norton Children’s Cancer Institute. He shall serve for a term expiring June 1, 2025. Rachel O’Farrell of Lexington is a social worker at University of Kentucky Children’s Hospital. She shall serve for a term expiring June 1, 2025. Sunnye Mayes of Louisville is an associate professor of pediatric psychology at Norton Children’s Hospital. Mayes shall serve for a term expiring June 1, 2024. Courtney Emery of Lexington is a school interventionist specialist at University of Kentucky Healthcare. She shall serve for a term expiring June 1, 2024. Eric Durbin of Lexington is an associate professor and Director of Cancer Registry at the University of Kentucky. Durbin shall serve for a term expiring June 1, 2025. Elizabeth Turner of Louisville is a safety professional at UPS. She shall serve for a term expiring June 1, 2023. Michelle Searcy of Lawrenceburg is a registered nurse for the Franklin County Health Department. She shall serve for a term expiring June 1, 2023. Jennifer Mynear of Nicholasville is a volunteer director at Jarrett’s Joy Cart. She shall serve for a term expiring June 1, 2022. Haley Sage of Louisville is a student at the University of Louisville. She shall serve for a term expiring June 1, 2022.

• William Daugherty as the Governor’s Official Representative on the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission.

• Elizabeth Spradlin, Sarah Weedman and Daniel Stanfield as members of the Education Professional Standards Board. Elizabeth Spradlin of Irvine is a middle school teacher at Estill County Schools. She replaces Sara Green. Spradlin shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending June 30, 2022. Sarah Weedman of Louisville is an elementary school teacher at Jefferson County Public Schools. She replaces Melissa Conley-Salyers, who has resigned. Weedman shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending June 30, 2022. Daniel Stanfield of Danville is a principal at Jefferson County Public Schools. He replaces Joshua Trosper. tanfield shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending June 30, 2023.