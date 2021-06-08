Girl Scouts offering Licking Valley Day Camp Outdoor Adventure, a day camp week in Erlanger















Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) encourages Kentucky girls to strengthen leadership, build STEM skills (science, technology, engineering, and math), and develop a deeper appreciation for nature through their Licking Valley Day Camp Outdoor Adventure day-camp week – now open to 75 girls who are seeking opportunities to grow and explore in a safe, outdoor environment.

This GSKWR camp experience will take place June 14 through 18 in Erlanger for girls who are in kindergarten through fifth grade. Campers will participate in outdoor adventure challenges and STEM exercises.

Queen City Pollinator Project (QCPP), Boone County Conservation District (BCCDKY), and the Kenton County Public Library will provide educational activities to Kentucky Girl Scouts during their camp experience.

QCPP’s guest speaker, Sylvana Ross (also known as ‘Syl Ross the Science Boss’), will speak on Tuesday, June 15 about honeybees, their importance to the environment, and how girls can participate in the pollinator project effort. BCCDKY’s Susan Brown will speak on Wednesday, June 16 about wildlife and provide activities for girls to promote the protection of their local species. The Children Programmer with the Kenton County Public Library, Lauren Brandstetter, will lead the girls in a “Women in STEM program” on Thursday, June 17.

Throughout the Licking Valley Day Camp Outdoor Adventure week, Kentucky Girl Scouts will earn badges specific to their grade levels. Camp activities include archery, canoeing, and hiking. As a core pillar of the Girl Scouting experience, camp will challenge girls and ultimately build confidence in themselves.

Outdoor Adventure Week provides girls with a safe space to try new things and unleash their inner adventure in a safe space to cultivate their curiosity. The weeklong day camp will be held in Erlanger at 607 Watson Road from 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily; cost for Girl Scout members is $ 130 or $ 155 for non-members.

To sign up for the Erlanger camp, contact Nichole Johnson, membership and program manager at njohnson@gswrc.org. Or go to this website.