Get hired: Job fairs offering opportunities for good positions at Robert BOSCH, OrthoCincy, and CVG















Robert BOSCH Job Fair

MAU Workforce Solutions will be holding a two-day job fair for manufacturing positions on the MAU team at Robert BOSCH on Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19.

MAU at Robert BOSCH Job Fair Details

Friday, June 18 1- 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 19 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Robert BOSCH Plant

15 Spiral Drive

Florence

MAU Workforce Solutions will be concentrating its effort on providing new career opportunities to Florence residents. Qualified candidates will have the opportunity to join the team as a production worker, assembler, weekend assembler or material handler.

These positions offer a starting pay between $17 and $17.51 per hour, weekly paychecks, health benefits, scheduled pay increase to $17.51 – $18.03 per hour after 90 days, and more.

These positions require a high school diploma/GED and one year of stable work history. Manufacturing experience is not required.

At the event, interested applicants will be offered interviews onsite. Interested applicants can learn more about the event at www.mau.com/florenceevent.

OrthoCincy Job Fair

OrthoCity Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, the largest independent orthopaedic practice in the Tri-State, will hold a hiring event on Thursday from 6-9 p.m. at the Edgewood office. OrthoCincy is recruiting talented individuals for full and part-time direct hire positions in their physician clinics, physical therapy centers and business office.

During the hiring event, candidates will interview with management staff, ask questions and begin the pre-screening process. Some qualified candidates who attend the event could expect a job offer on the spot.

“This is an exciting time to be at OrthoCincy,” said JoAnn Reis, Chief Executive Officer. “Earlier this year, we expanded our services with the addition of our OrthoCincy Wellington locations in Ohio, and now have 13 total locations throughout Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana.”

OrthoCincy and OrthoCincy Wellington are committed to reflecting the diversity of Greater Cincinnati and work to develop and maintain an environment that suits all team members.

“We strive to increase access to services for patients at locations that are convenient to them,” added Reis. “This growth creates unique opportunities for employees with different experiences and backgrounds to contribute to our successes.”

OrthoCincy offers comprehensive benefits including paid time off, medical, dental and vision coverage, 401(k) with employer match contribution, optional health savings account, life insurance and professional development reimbursement all designed to support team members and their families.

To learn more, view available jobs and register online, please visit OrthoCincy.com and click the employment tab.

CVG Airport Job Fair

Mark your calendars as CVG Airport and employers on and around the airport campus host an outdoor job fair on Thursday, June 24th, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Go to the ValuPark lot, 2462 Donaldson Hwy, Hebron.

Job seekers are invited to speak directly with dozens of employers about airport career opportunities in areas such as customer service in food/beverage and retail, aircraft maintenance, air cargo, logistics, driving, operating equipment, airline support, supervisory positions and more. Attendees should come prepared with resumes to apply and interview on-site.

Many of these companies post openings on the CVG job portal, including full-time, part-time, and temporary positions.

More information on the job fair can be found at CVGairport/JobFair.

Participants: CVG Airport, Air Transport International, Amazon, Atlas Air, DHL Express, Department of Homeland Security (Transportation Security Administration), FEAM Aero, FedEx, Graeter’s Ice Cream, HMSHost, Hertz, Standard Parking, The “Club” Lounge, Trego-Dugan, Vino Volo, Wayfair, and more.