Gateway, Grant County Public Library team up to allow students, faculty, staff to apply for library cards















Gateway Community & Technical College and Grant County Public Library (GCPL) completed a memorandum of agreement that gives Gateway students, faculty, and staff the ability to apply for a Grant County Public Library card no matter where they live.

This partnership gives students, faculty and staff access to additional print and online resources to supplement their educational needs while at Gateway. Students can also take advantage of other services through the GCPL such as educational and entertaining events for all ages and more.

This agreement provides Gateway students, faculty, and staff with GCPL resources which enhance academic support and increase opportunity for student success.

“This partnership helps remove barriers for our students living in Grant County and signifies a commitment to education attainment in our region,” said Dr. Fernando Figueroa, Gateway President. “I’d like to personally thank the GCPL for their commitment to helping our students achieve a better life.”

The many mutual benefits of this partnership include:

• Collaboration by Gateway and GCPL staff in providing use of library resource and database instruction to students and staff

• Access to a large collection of databases at GCPL

• Collection of library usage data to better serve the community needs.

Both Gateway and the GCPL share a common mission to enhance the quality of life and community in Northern Kentucky through access to information and education.

