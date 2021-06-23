Gary Bricking and his wife are dead in a three-vehicle crash near Sarasota Bradenton International Airport















The Florida Highway Patrol has reported that two Kentuckians died and five people were injured in a three-vehicle crash near Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Monday.

Friends and relatives have identified the two Kentuckians as Gary and Sandra Bricking of Erlanger.

The crash happened near Seagate Drive at the Manatee County, FL., county line. According to the trooper reporting the accident, one vehicle pulled out of a parking lot, turning right onto the roadway and travelling into the path of the two northbound vehicles while attempting to gain access to the southbound lanes.

The female driver, 77, and her male passenger, 78, died at the scene.

Two passengers in one of the cars were taken to area hospitals in serious conditions. Two men in the third vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Gary Bricking was the Northern Kentucky manager for ULH&P/Cinergy for 34 years and was deeply engaged in the community. Upon retirement, he became a vice president of Fifth Third Bank.

A graduate of Bellevue High School, he held an MBA from Xavier University and competed graduate work at the University of Michigan.

He served as chairman of the Northern Kentucky Chamber and received the Chamber’s Frontiersman Award in 1999. Leadership Northern Kentucky named him a Leader of Distinction and he was honored by the United Way as one of the 100 Community Heroes in 2015. He was the among the first recipients of Northern Kentucky University’s Lincoln Award in 1992.

Sandra Bricking was a retired teacher.

The accident is still under investigation.