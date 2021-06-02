Fabulous Fur’s Donna Salyers joins the governing board of Horizon Community Funds of NKY















The Council of Trustees that governs Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky is pleased to announce the addition of Donna Salyers, founder and owner of Donna Salyers Fabulous Furs, to the Council effective immediately.

Beginning in 1989 in the basement of her Cincinnati home, Salyers has grown Fabulous-Furs into a majority asset of Salyers Group, a diversified investment company. A multi-channel company, Fabulous-Furs products are sold in 46 countries via catalog, internet, retail, and wholesale accounts in more than 4,000 retail locations, boutiques, hotels and casinos.

“Donna is the embodiment of business acumen and community engagement in Northern Kentucky,” said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “Horizon Community Funds is thrilled to welcome her to our Council of Trustees, and we know she will strengthen our conversations and our action.”

“As a hometown gal, it’s an honor to join Nancy and others on the Governing Board whom I’ve long admired,” said Salyers. “I’m in awe of what Horizon Community Funds has accomplished in its relatively short life and look forward to serving.”

Known today for the World’s finest faux furs, Fabulous-Furs have appeared in hundreds of Broadway productions and TV shows including Frozen -The Broadway Musical, Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, Empire, Today Show, Miss USA/Universe, The View, CSI Las Vegas, Sopranos, and Gossip Girl. Donna has been profiled in People Magazine and twice in the Wall Street Journal.

The Fabulous-Furs showroom at 11th & Madison in Covington was recently expanded to include Donna Salyers’ Fabulous-Bridal which opened in 2005. The Salyers Group opened Hotel Covington in late 2016, complementing the Madison Event Center, opened in 1989.

Salyers and her husband Jim reside in Southgate, thrilled their two married children and four grandchildren live nearby.

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky is a charitable 501(c)(3) organization established as a community foundation in 2017 by Northern Kentucky leaders. Its mission is to unite resources to raise the quality of life for all people in the Northern Kentucky community. More information can be found at www.horizonfunds.org.