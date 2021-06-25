Duke Energy awards 4 grants for workforce development, education programs in NKY















Duke Energy is awarding $300,000 in grants to 14 workforce development and education programs in Ohio and Kentucky to help job seekers and students prepare for employment, primarily in the energy sector.

The grants will be used to support education and training programs to prepare future employees with the necessary skills to enter the workforce.

“The committed organizations receiving these grants are helping to both develop our future workforce and position those currently employed to advance to stable, solid-earning jobs,” said Amy Spiller, president, Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “Equipping individuals with the skills that many employers need enables sustained employment, which is vital for our region to thrive.”

As the energy industry continues its exciting transformation, the Duke Energy Foundation is investing in workforce programs in the energy sector to help build the next generation workforce as well as create access to training and job skills programs the community needs today.

In Kentucky, Gateway Community College will receive a grant to expand their Utility Lineworker Certificate Program.

“At Gateway, we are grateful to partner with Duke Energy on our lineman apprentice program,” said Dr. Fernando Figueroa, Gateway president. “As our economy shifts to recovery, this training program plays a pivotal role in meeting the workforce development needs of our region.”

Ohio Grant recipients include the Butler Technology and Career Development Center, ArtWorks, Chatfield College Career Coaching Program, Cincinnati Recreation Foundation, College@Elm Workforce Development & Innovation Center,

CityLink Center Cornerstone Construction Training Program, Easterseals TriState LLC ESGC Military & Veteran Services, Freestore Foodbank, Christ Hospital Health Network, and Urban League of Greater Cincinnati.

The Gateway Lineworker program:



In Kentucky:

Gateway Community and Technical College. Grant will be used to increase the career readiness of students enrolled in the Utility Lineworker Program by incorporating more hands-on learning experiences ($25,000).

Learning Grove AKA Children’s Inc., NaviGo Scholars Program and NKY College & Career Connector Program, providing hands-on training, networking, and soft skills to high school students ($35,000).

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Credential Literacy and Resource Access for Workforce Development, will assist GROW NKY Program ($30,000).

Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission, Pathways Out of Poverty program, prepares youth with skills for entry-level or manufacturing jobs, as well as adults to sustain meaningful employment through skills training ($15,000).

Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides electric service to about 860,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in a 3,000-square-mile service area, and natural gas service to approximately 538,000 customers.

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts, and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.