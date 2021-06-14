CVG news: Two new flights announced — Southwest service to Sarasota, Fort Myers; American to Austin















CVG Airport and Southwest launched new nonstop service to Sarasota and Fort Myers, Florida on Saturday. The new flights will operate on Saturdays.

“We have a wonderful partnership with Southwest and are grateful they continue to both expand destinations and increase flight frequencies from CVG,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG.

The Fort Myers flight departs CVG at 1 p.m. and arrives at RSW at 3:20 p.m. The Sarasota flight departs CVG at 3:30 p.m. and arrives at SRQ at 5:40 p.m.

American new nonstop to Austin

American Airlines announced new nonstop service from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) to Austin, Texas (AUS) and also said it is restarting service to Phoenix, Arizona (PHX) in August.

The new flight to Austin will operate 2x daily beginning September 8. American will fly the Embraer 175 aircraft with 12 First Class and 64 Economy seating. Tickets will be available for purchase at aa.com today.



“We’re excited to strengthen our network from CVG by adding new service to Austin, giving local customers another choice for their travel plans,” said Brian Znotins American Airlines Vice President of Network Planning. “Whether they’re taking advantage of the recently – announced new flights to Austin or Boston, restarted service to Phoenix, or any of our existing routes from CVG, we look forward to welcoming more customers back to travel with American and further connecting them with our global network.”





Direct service to Austin will be American’s 11th destination served from CVG. It complements the airline’s announcement of restarting service to Phoenix (PHX) and new service to Boston (BOS) announced earlier this year, which will begin on November 2nd. Other existing nonstop service includes Charlotte, NC (CLT), Chicago, IL (ORD), Dallas, TX (DFW), Miami, FL (MIA), New York, NY (JFK and LGA), Philadelphia, PA (PHL) and Washington, DC (DCA).



“Austin is a strong addition to American’s growing network at CVG, serving both leisure and business travelers,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “American Airlines has been an excellent partner since they began service here 74 years ago, and we welcome this service for local travelers.”



The planned schedule is:



