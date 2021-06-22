CVG launches new online store for apparel and gifts; sport your community pride with these items















The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) is launching a new apparel and gifts webstore today for local travelers to sport their community pride and love of aviation and travel.

Shop CVG includes unique, fun designs on high-quality casual dress items from a baseball tee to crewneck sweatshirts and comfortable t-shirts to beanie hats, socks and other accessories like a ceramic tumbler, travel pack and unique artwork. The airport’s call letters of “CVG” are used with some form of travel icon like a plane or the region’s cityscape.

This travel collection is offered only online, and the opening sale will last one week ending Monday, June 28. Shoppers can use the code CVG15 at checkout to receive 15% off their order.

In the past several years, CVG has experienced record-breaking growth serving a record number of local passengers. With new airlines, new routes and lower airfares, the community has had more options to travel by air like never before.

“Shop CVG was created for our local travelers to further engage with our airport and show off their hometown pride and passion to travel,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “Now that travel is returning, these items make great travel attire or gifts for friends and relatives.”



Click here to order.

