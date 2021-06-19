Covington Fire Department looking to hire firefighters with at least two years’ experience















The Covington Fire Department is looking to hire, but there’s a catch: You must have at least two years’ experience in a professional, full-time fire department to apply.

The City posted a link HERE to applications for two positions: lateral-entry firefighter/EMT-paramedic and lateral-entry firefighter/EMT-basic.

A related ad reads: “Are you looking to join an elite team of professionals who have protected lives and property since 1864?”

Fire Chief Mark Pierce said Covington is considered an attractive place to work given its pay and benefits, room for advancement, and activity.

“We’re bigger and busier, and firefighters want to be where the action is,” he said. “That’s what draws people to Covington’s department.”

Pierce said he anticipated a number of retirements in the coming weeks to months and wanted to be prepared.

For details on eligibility requirements and benefits, see the applications.

Covington is a 122-member department and has five stations spread from downtown to the southern end of the City.

