Cooper High School sophomore Audriana Parker wins Gold Star/Children’s Theater Student Award















Incoming sophomore Audriana Parker of Cooper High School has been honored with the Gold Star Student Award from the Children’s Theater of Cincinnati.

Gold Star and The Children’s Theatre partnered for the second year to honor a local teacher and student making a difference in the lives of others.

Nick Alan, Gifted Intervention Specialist at Wyoming Middle School in Cincinnati won the teacher award.

In total, more than 500 student and teacher nominations were received, spanning 205 schools across the Greater Cincinnati region.

Parker was honored for embodying what the award stands for — strong work ethic, desire to learn, school involvement and most of all a heart for others.

In addition to participating in extracurricular activities such as drama club and dance team, Audriana dedicates her time to giving back. In particular, she has made it her mission to support those with special needs in honor of her older sister who passed away before Audriana was born.

In addition to being a dedicated volunteer at Redwood, which helps children and adults with severe and multiple disabilities through enriching educational, vocational and therapy services, she volunteers at her school to help classmates with special needs. She often plans personal fundraisers like selling lemonade, making bracelets or hosting yard sales in order to raise money for Cincinnati Children’s in honor of her sister’s memory.

Audriana will receive a walk-on role in The Children’s Theatre’s performance of Elf The Musical JR. this December at the Taft Theatre. She will also receive four complimentary tickets for friends and/or family members to attend the performance, plus a Gold Star VIP meal for herself and family and friends before the show.

Allen was honored for going above and beyond for his students, which was evident by the hard work he puts in every day, his dedication to his students, and a clear passion for his job. He received more than 45 nominations from current and former students and their families, fellow teachers and professional contacts.

As part of his prize, Allen will receive a free catered Gold Star lunch for his entire class, as well as a choice between three special theatre packages provided by The Children’s Theatre to enjoy with his students.