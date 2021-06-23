Community Action Kentucky names Charlene Engle chair, Catrena Bowman-Thomas vice chair















Community Action Kentucky announced the results of its Board of Directors Executive Committee election.

CAK’s 23 members board consist of a representative from each Community Action Agency in Kentucky.

Charlene Engle, CEO of Gateway Community Action Agency, was elected to serve a four-year term as Board Chair. Rick Baker, previous Board Chair and Executive Director of LKLP Community Action Council, will continue to serve on the Committee as an At Large member.



Executive Committee:

• Charlene Engle, Gateway Community Action Agency, Chair

• Catrena Bowman-Thomas, Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission, Vice Chair

• Troy Roberts, Blue Grass Community Action Partnership, Secretary

• Alicia Polston, Lake Cumberland Community Action Agency, Treasurer

• Rick Baker, LKLP Community Action Council, At Large

• Janna York, West Kentucky Allied Services, At Large

A complete list of Board Members can be found on the Community Action Kentucky website.

Community Action Kentucky is the statewide association representing and assisting all 23 Community Action agencies across Kentucky that work to empower individuals and families to attain greater economic stability and long-term success. With a presence in all 120 Kentucky counties, Community Action agencies provide life-changing resources and programs to support a wide array of service areas, including food security, transportation, home energy, early childhood education, senior support, emergency services, housing assistance, workforce development, youth enrichment and more. As a statewide voice for local agencies, Community Action Kentucky works to address policy issues that impact low-income individuals and cultivates broad-reaching partnerships that improve the lives of thousands of Kentuckians, making it possible for them to achieve their goals. For more information about Community Action Kentucky, visit www.capky.org.

