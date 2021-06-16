City hears first reading on budget extension; Covington Plaza grand opening set for Friday















By Ryan Clark

NKyTribune reporter

The show does, in fact, go on.

Even with the last week’s negotiated (and accepted) resignation of former City Manager David Johnston, as well as a budget that has not been completed for the next fiscal year (which begins in a little more than two weeks) the city’s work has not come to a halt.

Instead, Commissioners last week appointed Neighborhood Services Director Ken Smith as Interim City Manager and they slogged on, choosing to extend their current budget into the next fiscal year while they iron out the issues that have delayed them to this point.

But in order to do so, the city and Commissioners had to meet and listen to a few things this week — and even that wasn’t necessarily easy.

The group gathered for their regularly scheduled legislative Commission meeting Tuesday night, and on the schedule was the hearing of a first reading of an ordinance to amend the current fiscal year budget. With that, there are a few additions that staff feel must be included:

• An assistant in the Neighborhood Services Department (to help Smith)

• An assistant in the Communications Department

• An employee to assist with record management in the Legal Department

Still, not everyone was necessarily on board with the additions, partly because a new draft of the proposal was delivered just minutes before the meeting began.

Smith explained to Commissioners that these were the additions that the staff felt were pertinent now, to keep city business moving, while other possible additions to the budget were tabled, so Commissioners could prioritize them at a later date.

Mayor Joseph U. Meyer noted that this is only a first reading, while a second reading and vote could occur in two weeks at the city’s next legislative meeting. In the ensuing time, the public and the commission can review these suggestions and ask any questions.

Tweaks or additions can also be made.

A second reading is expected be held June 29.

First reading to correct storm water fees

Commissioners heard a first reading of an ordinance to correct a “drafting error” on storm water fees related to duplexes. Essentially, those living in duplexes were overcharged — charged for two units.

Mayor Meyer said this action would correct the existing ordinance by changing two words, and will now treat duplexes as “a single unit.”

Commissioners will hear a second reading and vote on the new ordinance in two weeks.

Surplus property sale

Commissioners approved the sale of a lot at 319 Bond St. to a family who plans to build a ‘tiny home’ on the land, for $5,000.

Extending lease to Behringer-Crawford

Commissioners agreed to extend the lease of land to the Behringer-Crawford Museum for three years.

“The operation of a museum is a proper municipal function providing valuable public service to the citizens of Covington,” city documents say.

Appointments approved

Commissioners approved these appointments:

Michael Steinman: Human Rights Commission

Nasshom Marx: Covington Motor Vehicle Parking Authority

Natalie Pogue: Covington Motor Vehicle Parking Authority

Tracy Siegman: Covington Code Enforcement

Joseph U. Meyer: Covington Economic Development Authority

Bob Zapp: Covington Economic Development Authority

Steve Frank: Covington Economic Development Authority

Chuck Scheper: Covington Economic Development Authority

Alvin Garrison: Board of Examiners for Police and Firefighters

Tony Noll: Board of Examiners for Police and Firefighters

Anthony Baker: Kenton County Municipal Planning Commission

Nicholas Callahan: Devou Park Advisory Committee

Hire approved

Commissioners approved the hiring of Peace Officer David Lillich.

Covington Plaza Grand Opening

Mayor Meyer invited the public to come out for a celebration of the new Covington Plaza (formerly known as the Riverfront Commons project), from 6-9 p.m., Friday, June 18.

“We hope to make it quite a nice party,” Meyer said. “The public is welcome to attend. Enjoy the investment the city has made on the riverfront.”

Executive Session

After the meeting, Mayor Meyer said the commission would go into executive session to discuss three items: pending litigation, the acquiring or sale of real estate and personnel matters.

He said that when they finished, there would be no further action taken for the night.

Next meeting

The next regularly scheduled Covington Commission meeting will be a caucus meeting held at 6 p.m., June 22, at the City Building at 20 W. Pike St. in Covington. The meetings can be followed live on Fioptics channel 815, Spectrum channel 203, the Telecommunications Board of Northern Kentucky (TBNK) website, the TBNK Facebook page @TBNKonline, and the TBNK Roku channels.