Celebration of Dr. Floyd Poore’s life to be held at Triple Crown Pavilion on June 18; he died in January















Floyd G. Poore, 83, a long-time family physician and public servant who served in state govenrment, passed away peacefully on January 26 at St.Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood.

Now, his family is holding a reception to celebrate his life on June 18, 4-8 p.m. at the Triple Crown Country Club Pavilion, 10644 Triple Crown Blvd. in Union. Chambers and Grubbs Funeral home in Florence is assisting the family.

Poore co-founded Florence Medical Arts in 1963 and practiced medicine for 55 years, caring for countless patients. He delivered over 2,000 babies and mentored many future physicians.

He served the Commonwealth of Kentucky as Secretary of Transportation, was a member of the Florence Rotary Club and Lions Club and served on the Florence YMCA and Georgetown College Boards of Trustees. He was a co-founder of Boone Aire Golf and Country Club and was a land developer and entrepreneur.

Preceded in death by parents G.J. and Pearl Poore, brother Ralph (Jewel) Poore, sisters Wanda (Bill) Atha, Jewell (Randall) Martin, and his beloved, faithful wife Margaret “Margie” Mayo Poore. Dr. Poore is survived by children Kimberly (Dr. Neal) Moser, Wendy (Dr. Nausher) Burki, Robin Durepo, Kristi (Jeff) Nelson, Richard (Rachel) Poore, and Douglas (Stephanie) Poore, fourteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Dr. Poore loved traveling with his wife in their converted bus motorhome. Together, they lived life fully and “touched all the bases.”

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Dr. Floyd G. Poore to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, The Salvation Army here, or Shriners Hospitals here.