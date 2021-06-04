Campbell County Fiscal Court appoints Johnna Kleymeyer to Tri-ED seat vacated by Kim Halbauer















Campbell County Judge/Executive Steve Pendery and the Fiscal Court have appointed Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, Executive Vice President of Performance and Growth at AssureCare and Founder of JRK Executive Strategies, to the Northern Kentucky Tri-ED Board of Directors.

Reeder Kleymeyer fills the seat formerly held by Kim Halbauer, who has relocated to Louisville for her new role at Fifth Third Bancorp as President of the Kentucky region.

“Kim Halbauer has been an invaluable resource to Tri-ED and the Board of Directors,” said Judge Pendery. “Kim served on the Board and as Treasurer of Tri-ED for many years. We are grateful for her dedication and many contributions to Tri-ED. I am excited to welcome Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer to the Board given her extensive economic development expertise on behalf of the Cincinnati region.”

Prior to joining AssureCare, Reeder Kleymeyer served as Interim Dean of the Haile/U.S. Bank College of Business at Northern Kentucky University. She led REDI Cincinnati as President and CEO from 2014 through September 2019. During her leadership of REDI, she oversaw 215 projects that created 22,000 new jobs and attracted $2.4 billion in new capital to the region.

“We’re fortunate to gain Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer as a member of the Tri-ED Board,” said Tom Banta, Tri-ED board chair and managing director of Corporex Companies, LLC. “Johnna’s expertise as a business leader at AssureCare and her experience leading REDI Cincinnati will be valuable as Tri-ED works toward its goals of attracting new companies and jobs to the region.”

Tri-ED is governed by a 23-member board of directors, comprised of business and community leaders, who are unpaid volunteers. The Boone, Campbell and Kenton County Fiscal Courts each appoint one member of the Board of Directors. The nominating committee, including the Judges-Executive from Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties, Board Chair, Vice Chair, Treasurer and Secretary, approves nominees who are then considered and appointed by the full board of directors.

