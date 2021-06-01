Bundy resigns as head coach of Brossart girls basketball team that won 10th Region championship















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Kevin Bundy has resigned as head coach of the Bishop Brossart girls basketball team that won its first 10th Region championship in 20 years with him in charge this season.

Bundy, who has compiled a 95-52 record in five seasons as head coach of the Mustangs, plans to step down as the high school’s athletic director as well.

Brossart principal Dan Ridder sent an email to the school community over the weekend announcing Bundy’s decision to pursue “other career opportunities and offers.”

Bundy was named 10th Region Coach of the Year after his team’s highly successful season. After winning the 10th Region title, the Mustangs lost a double-overtime game in the first round of the state tournament and finished with a 21-6 record.

“As athletic director, Kevin also steered us through the pandemic times when there were constant changes that occurred with all our sports,” Ridder said in his email. “Despite KHSAA, CDC, and diocesan restrictions, he strived to follow the guidelines and allow our athletes, parents and coaches to get the maximum experience possible.”

Ridder recently announced that he was retiring as Brossart’s principal. He said that influenced Bundy’s decision to resign from both of his positions.

“(Bundy) acknowledged he had been contemplating this move, and my recent announcement weighed into the decision as well,” Ridder said in the email.

The Brossart girls posted records of 15-16 and 15-13 in Bundy’s first two seasons as head coach. Over the last three seasons, the Mustangs compiled a 65-23 record, won three 10th Region All “A” Classic championships and this year’s 10th Region post-season tournament.

There were three seniors and two juniors in the Brossart starting lineup for the state tournament game. One of the seniors was center Marie Kiefer, who was named 10th Region Player of the Year after averaging 19.6 points and 11 rebounds per game.

The two junior starters were Lauren Macht and Madison Parker, who had combined averages of 12.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.