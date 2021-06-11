Bishop Brossart nearly sweeps Class 1A boys, girls team titles on opening day of state track meet















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Bishop Brossart came within two points of sweeping boys and girls team titles at the Class 1A state track and field championships on Thursday at the University of Kentucky.

The Mustangs topped the girls team standings by a 20-point margin and claimed the program’s seventh state championship trophy. The Brossart boys team placed second, two points behind Louisville Holy Cross, in a highly competitive meet.

In the girls state meet, Brossart won three relays to account for 30 of its 87 total points. The Mustangs, who were Class 1A state champs in cross country last fall, also netted 38 points in three distance events by having two of the top finishers in each race.

Olivia Holbrook placed second in the 800 and 1600 runs to earn 16 points and Amy Klocke placed second in the 3200 run to pick up eight for Brossart. Both of them were also on winning relay teams.

The local girls who won gold medals in field events were Maggie Buerger of Walton-Verona in the shot put, Maddie Neary of Lloyd in the high jump and Lauren Kent of St. Henry in the pole vault.

The only local boys who won individual state titles in track events were Beechwood junior Nathan Howard in the 110 hurdles and Brossart senior Mick Clines in the 400 dash. Clines was also a member of the Mustangs’ winning 4×200 and 4×400 relay teams.

Lloyd junior Jake Davidson won his third state title in the pole vault by clearing 15 feet, 6 inches to set a new Class 1A state record in that event. He was just six inches shy of the overall state record of 16 feet set in 2003.

Team scores and complete results for the Class 1A events are posted on the khsaa.org website. The state meet will resume on Friday with Class 2A boys and girls competition. Class 3A teams will compete on Saturday.

Class 1A state champions from local schools

GIRLS EVENTS

4×800 relay — Brossart (Olivia Holbrook, Amy Klocke, Lia Callahan, Clair Curtsinger) 10:01.04.

4×200 relay — Brossart (Lauren Gooderson, Chloe Hein, Sophie Neufelder, Rylee Schultz) 1:50.38

4×400 relay — Brossart (Emma Bezold, Olivia Holbrook, Sophie Neufelder, Hannah Kramer) 4:12.83

Shot put — Maggie Buerger (Walton-Verona) 121-02

High jump — Maddie Neary (Lloyd) 5-2

Pole vault — Lauren Kent (St. Henry) 10-6

BOYS EVENTS

110 hurdles — Nathan Howard (Beechwood) 15.26

4×200 relay — Brossart (Tyler Twehues, Eli Thompson, Carson Schirmer, Mick Clines) 1:31.40

4×400 relay — Brossart (Tyler Twehues, Eli Thompson, Ryan Branch, Mick Clines) 3:31.23

400 dash — Mick Clines (Brossart) 49.93

Pole vault — Jake Davidson (Lloyd) 15-6 (state record)