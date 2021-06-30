Bircus Brewing & Circus Mojo hosting adventurer Neal Moore, on a stop on his 7,000-mile paddling trip















Bircus Brewing Co. & Circus Mojo will sponsor a reception for the intrepid adventurer, Neal Moore, who is on a 7,500-mile journey paddling across the US from the Pacific to the Atlantic. Neal is currently paddling up the Ohio River and will arrive in Ludlow Friday evening, July 2.

“Neal’s mission of celebrating resilience resonates with me. Over the past 11 years we’ve hosted circus artists from 42 countries for events here in Ludlow and across the USA. Come kick off Independence weekend celebrating Neal Moore’s American adventure,” said Paul Miller, Founder Circus Mojo & Chief Goof-Officer of Bircus Brewing Co.



Neal began his cross-country journey February 9th, 2020, and will end December 2021 in New York harbor, at the Statue of Liberty.

He will paddle 22 rivers through 22 states before it is over. More here and a map here.



Neal Moore’s adventure across America is “To showcase, highlight and celebrate how our identity, ethnicity and freedom play out across this entire land… What makes Americans tick… Falling down and scraping our shins and getting up drying and our tears and putting our best foot forward.”

Join us Friday evening at the Historic Ludlow Theatre, Home of Bircus Brewing Co. & Circus Mojo for a chance to meet Neal Moore and support his Grandiose Mission. $1 from each Bircus Beer will help fund Neal’s journey with an additional $1 benefiting the local city youth outdoor adventure organization, Adventure Crew, whose mission is to “Open the doors of nature for city teens to strengthen their connection with self and others and create the next generation of healthy outdoor enthusiasts and environmental stewards.” Live Music, Circus entertainment, craft beer and wood fired pizza kick off at 6 p.m..

Neal Moore, dubbed “a modern day Huck Finn” by CNN, is the author of Down the Mississippi and, most recently, Homelands: A Memoir. A nomad, adventurer and storyteller, Neal’s reporting has taken him from Night-market meetings with Chinese cyber-dissidents to mountaintop encounters with approaching super typhoons. His work from North America, Africa and the Far East has appeared in Der Spiegel, The New Yorker and on CNN International.

Bircus Brewing