Billy Reed: You may not know Bill Malone, but he’s the kind of hero we need — in all walks of life















One day in 1964 or so, a fraternity brother at Transylvania University came up to me and said, “I know a guy you have to meet…he knows more about sports than you do.” Well, now. That was a challenge I couldn’t ignore. I thought, “Bring him on.” At the time, I was working full-time in The Lexington Herald-Leader sports department in addition to going to school. I didn’t know everything about sports, but I was sure I knew more than some accountant from Louisville.

And that’s how I met Bill Malone.

I’m not sure if he knew more than me, but he knew a lot. We both followed the Kentucky Wildcats in football and basketball, the Cincinnati Reds, and thoroughbred racing. So instead of a confrontation, we began a friendship that has made us closer than brothers.

Lord, the things we’ve seen and done. A lifelong bachelor, maybe because he could never find a lady who understood what a furlong is, Bill was ready to go almost every time I asked if he was interested in a story I was covering for The H-L, The Courier-Journal, or Sports Illustrated. With rare exception, he always was ready to go. Sometimes I was even able to get him a press pass.

So we’ve seen more than our share of NCAA Final Fours, Triple Crown races, World Series games, and college bowl games. In 1977, when the Reds obtained Tom Seaver from the Mets, I called Bill and said, “He’s going to report tomorrow night in Montreal…want to go?” He did, of course, and that’s how he came to be near Johnny Bench’s locker when Seaver walked into the clubhouse.

“They didn’t say a word,” Bill said. “Bench just nodded at him and tossed him a package of chewing tobacco. I guess that told Seaver his batterymate already had accepted him as a member of the team.”

Bill got his love of sports from his dad, who did well selling explosives to coal mines in the 1940s and ‘50s. He was raised in Allen, just outside Pikeville, and one of his dad’s good friends was John Bill Trivette, the legendary basketball coach at Pikeville High. Bill introduced me to John Bill, who could spin a yarn with the best.

Bill had a form of polio when he was young, but overcame it well enough to lead a normal life. After graduating from Centre College, Bill came to Louisville in search of an accounting career. He worked at Yeager-Ford-Warren and Gateway Press until joining three friends to form the accounting firm DEMLO in the mid-1970s. Today it is one of Kentucky’s biggest and most successful firms.

In his prime, so to speak, Bill had one of the slowest and sweetest golf swings I’ve ever seen. His sense of timing was impeccable and he also was deft around the greens and with the putter. I was never very good, but Bill indulged me a couple of times every summer, usually at Owl Creek, the club in Anchorage where he’s still a member.

A week or so ago, Bill had his left leg amputated below the knee.

For those who had known and loved him for a long time, it was devastating.

His ordeal began 10 or so years ago when the polio seemed to return.

Gradually, as his legs atrophied and he was forced to use a walker, he had to give up a lot of the things he always loved to do. Finally, he fell in his shower about two months ago and shattered most of the bones in his left leg.

Surgery followed surgery to no avail. A stay in a lousy nursing home that neglected him only made things worse. Finally, his doctors felt there was no choice other than amputation.

I was worried more about his mental condition than his physical status.

How could someone who had been so active handle such a depressing situation? But Bill surprised me. His attitude has been so positive that he has inspired every one around him. Today, for example, he spent 4 1/2 hours in a wheelchair and worked out in the hospital’s weight room with a physical therapist.

I hadn’t seen him for a couple of days because of some physical issues of my own, so I hadn’t seen the new room where had been moved. When I asked him for the room number, he immediately said “Issel-Dampier.” He knew I would get it right away and I did. It was 4410 because Dan Issel wore No. 44 and Louie Dampier No. 10 during their All-American careers as UK basketball players. Hey, Paul Simon. Still crazy after all these years, right?

Bill’s morale has been strengthened by his many friends.They visit. They call. They send flowers, cards, and emails. Some even cook his favorite meals and bring them to him. As I told him today, he always has been generous when it came to helping people. Now it’s all coming back to him.

I watched today while the nurses changed his bandages. Yes, there definitely was nothing below his left knee. I couldn’t help but remember how we met 57 years ago. Except this time the fraternity brother went up to a star athlete and said, “I know a guy you have to meet…he’s never played varsity sports, but he’s tougher and stronger than you are.” We all know the athlete would react the same way I did.

We need heroes now more than ever in sports — and all walks of life, for that matter. We need people who are honest, play by the rules, respect their teammates and the fans who pay exorbitant prices to watch them entertain us. Those are the kind of players Bill Malone liked. And isn’t it interesting that now so many of them would do well to idolize him instead of it being the other way around.

And that’s it for now from “Issel-Dampier.”