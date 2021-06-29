Beshear presents ceremonial checks for school safety funding to Kenton, Campbell counties















Gov. Andy Beshear announced plans in April to invest $23 million to improve highway safety near schools, protecting students, educators and families. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is using state funding allocated in the 2020 Highway Plan to complete 70 school safety improvement projects in 44 counties across the state. To see the full list of projects, click here.

Beshear presented a $154,000 ceremonial check Monday to Kenton County, representing a safety upgrade at a busy intersection in Fort Wright where pedestrians often include school children.

The project site is Kentucky Route 1072 (Sleepy Hollow Road) near its intersection with U.S. Highway 25 (Dixie Highway), one of the main routes in Northern Kentucky. St. Agnes School is less than a block from the intersection. KYTC will build a new sidewalk along KY 1072 and will remove a crosswalk in the middle of the block. Families and students instead will walk toward the intersection and cross the road at a signalized crosswalk.

Beshear also presented a $160,000 ceremonial check to Campbell County, representing a pair of highway safety projects in the vicinity of three local schools.

KYTC will replace traffic signals at two intersections in Cold Spring and Alexandria with new signals that are more reflective and more easily seen by motorists.

Both intersections are on busy U.S. Route 27. In Cold Spring, the cross street is Crossroads Boulevard, near Crossroads Elementary School. In Alexandria, the signal is at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Main Street, near Campbell County Middle School and Bishop Brossart High School.

In each project, KYTC engineers will examine the sites to determine whether other pedestrian improvements would be feasible through construction or reconstruction of handicap ramps.