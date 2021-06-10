Behringer-Crawford Museum’s June 16 NKY History Hour to explore story of Covington Blue Sox















Filmmaker and historian Cam Miller will take viewers on a deep dive into his Blue Chip Award-winning documentary, Our True Blues: The Story of the Covington Blue Sox, on the next episode of Behringer-Crawford Museum’s NKY History Hour.

Part of the old Federal League, the Blue Sox played their opening day game in Covington’s Federal Park on May 9, 1913, but then played for only a month and a half more. Despite their first-game sell-out attendance at subsequent games was so low the team was moved to Kansas City, where it was renamed The Packers.

Miller’s film tells the story of the team’s short career here and also examines other early professional baseball teams in Covington and their rivalries with Cincinnati clubs. The virtual presentation, which will be moderated by Joe and Marsha Geraci, will take place via Zoom at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 16. Registration to participate in the free event, and can be completed online via Zoom.

Information on how to connect to the Zoom session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page.

For nearly 20 years, Cam Miller has directed, produced, edited, designed soundscapes and composed/performed countless projects in the region. He is best known for his work with the Cincinnati Reds and their Hall of Fame- producing exhibit films, including “1919 Cincinnati Reds,” “Crosley Field Remembered” and “Our True Blues: The Story of The Covington Blue Sox.” “Old Latonia: America’s Most Beautiful Race Course” won the Blue Chip Media Award for best documentary. He has an Americana/folk/country album entitled “Old Latonia” due out this summer.

NKY History Hour presentations will take place every other Wednesday evening during the summer. The next one, on Wednesday, June 30 will feature author and historian Bob Webster as he discusses what many believe was the true cause of the tragic Beverly Hills Supper Club fire.

NKY History Hour presentations are currently free to the public but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future. To support NKY History Hour and other programs for free, join BCM at bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum is supported in part by our members, the City of Covington. Kenton County Fiscal Court, ArtsWave, Kentucky Arts Council, Kentucky Humanities, the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame and The Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation.

