Behringer-Crawford Museum seeking area artists for 29th freshART competition and auction















Behringer-Crawford Museum invites area artists and artisans to showcase their talents at the freshART, its signature au plein air competition and auction.

Back for its 29th year, The two-tiered event includes a “live” segment with two dozen or more selected artists creating original works in Devou Park, plus an equal number of silentART artists showcasing previously created items, including sculptures and jewelry – also for sale.

To participate in freshART or silentART, artists must be 18 or older and agree to donate a portion of their auction sales to the museum.

Applications for both freshART and silentART are now available at www.bcmuseum.org and must be submitted to BCM by June 22. Selected artists will be notified by June 25.

All submitted artwork must be framed or finished for display and sale. silentART submissions should be original paintings, sculpture, jewelry, woodcraft or other works created in the last 12 months, delivered to BCM by Sunday, Aug. 8, and labeled with title, description, medium and retail value.

freshART participants will have from September 11 to 17 to create their works in Devou Park. freshART check-in at the museum is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 or 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. Finished freshART is due at BCM by 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17. freshART will be judged by a panel of experts, with $1000 in cash prizes awarded to the top three entries by the William & Patricia Applegarth Fund.

BCM Executive Director Laurie Risch says freshART is more than simply an auction.

“It’s a community celebration of the arts, a chance for our neighbors and supporters to socialize outdoors on a lovely summer evening and discover original artwork to enhance their homes and enrich their lives,” Risch said. “It’s also an important fundraiser for the museum — proceeds support the museum’s education programs, serving the youth of our community. Since freshART began in 1992, more than a half million dollars has been raised, bringing educational and cultural activities to a quarter-million Northern Kentucky children.”

This year, the freshART party is back live, with an in-person event in BCM’s outdoor amphitheater overlooking Devou Park from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 18. A silentART opening reception will take place at the museum during the final Music@BCM concert from 6-9 pm. on Thursday, August 19, with mobile bidding continuing through the September 18 finale.

For more information, visit www.bcmuseum.org or email info@bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum