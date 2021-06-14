Beechwood’s Amanda Klare among 14 teachers named to KDE’s Teachers Advisory Council















Fourteen Kentucky public school educators have been named to the Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE) Teachers Advisory Council (TAC), Education Commissioner Jason Glass announced June 10.

The council is designed to improve Kentucky’s educational landscape by providing the commissioner of education with direct input from classrooms. Bridging the gap between policy and practice, the TAC was created to advise the commissioner on educational priorities so students of the Commonwealth are well-prepared for any career they choose.

“The voices of our teachers are crucial as we work to shape the future of education here in Kentucky,” Glass said. “Too often teachers are left out of decision-making that directly impacts them and their classrooms. I believe in the voices of our educators and I look forward to continue working alongside this council to form a stronger education system for our state.”

New TAC members include:

• Brook Bartrug, Social Studies and Math, Russell County Middle School

• Misty Bivens, Agriculture, LaRue County High School

• Susan Cintra, English, Madison Central High School (Madison County)

• Matthew Haynes, Machine Tool and Diesel, Southern High School (Jefferson County)

• Kaysin Higgins, First Grade, North Calloway Elementary (Calloway County)

• Rhea Isenberg, Potter Gray Elementary (Bowling Green Independent)

• April Jackson, Elizabethtown Independent

• Amanda Klare, Fourth Grade, Beechwood Elementary (Beechwood Independent)

• Amy Leasgang, Math, Mt. Washington Middle School, (Bullitt County)

• Charlene Martin, English, Paintsville High School (Paintsville Independent)

• Jane Modlin, Theatre and Arts and Humanities, Paul G. Blazer High School (Ashland Independent)

• Jamaal Stiles, Science and Math, Bloomfield Middle School (Nelson County)

• Scott Osborn, English, Lawrence County High School

• Waide Williams, Special Education, Henderson County High School

The 14 new members join 11 returning members, including:

• Angela Beavin, Fifth Grade, Peaks Mill Elementary (Franklin County)

• Chanda Britt, Alternate Assessment, Kentucky School for the Deaf

• Tiffany Dunn, English as a Second Language, Lassiter Middle School (Jefferson County)

• Allen Hensley, Science, Carter G. Woodson Academy (Fayette County)

• Jennifer Howard, Math, Magoffin County High School

• Quentin Johnson, English, Tates Creek High School (Fayette County)

• Bo Mullins, Kentucky School for the Blind

• Abigail Nash, English, Mercer County Senior High School

• Beverly Rutledge, Prichard Elementary (Carter County)

• Kim Saylor, Fourth Grade, Middlesboro Elementary (Middlesboro Independent)

• Taylor Sullivan, Science, Larry A. Ryle High School (Boone County)

Nearly 100 teachers from across the Commonwealth applied for a spot on the advisory council. A screening committee reviewed the applications by prioritizing National Board Certification, diverse content and specialty areas, and categorizing applicants geographically to ensure representation from the 12 regions of the state.

New members will begin their three-year term at the council’s next meeting on June 17.

This article orinally appeared at Kentucky Teacher, a publication of the Kentucky Department of Education