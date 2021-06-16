Beechwood players land five spots on high school baseball all-star team selected by local coaches















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Five members of the Beechwood baseball team that won the 9th Region championship were named to the Division A all-star team by the Northern Kentucky Baseball Coaches Association.

Mitchell Berger, a sophomore pitcher and outfielder for the Tigers, was named Division A Player of the Year. He was a .400 hitter and posted a 7-1 record on mound with his only loss coming in the first round of the state playoffs.

Beechwood’s other all-star team honorees were junior first baseman Tanner Jackson, junior second baseman Jackson Roseburrough, sophomore catcher Brice Estep and junior outfielder Brett Holladay.

Covington Catholic senior Tyler Hutson was named Division AA Player of the Year. He had a 7-1 pitching record and team-high .406 batting average for the Colonels, who lost in the 9th Region final and finished with a 34-3 record.

The Division AA all-star team included two Campbell County players – third baseman Logan Stevenson and outfielder Greg Vineyard — who helped the Camels win the 10th Region championship.

Coach of the Year awards went to Kevin Gray of Beechwood in Division A and Bill Krumpelbeck of CovCath in Division AA.

On a separate ballot, Krumpelbeck was voted 9th Region Coach of the Year and Hutson was voted 9th Region Player of the Year.

Hutson and Berger were named second-team all-state by the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association on Monday. Walton-Verona senior pitcher Travis Smith was named first-team all-state. The University of Kentucky recruit was a .400 hitter with a 4-2 pitching record and he had 78 strikeouts in 35 innings for the Bearcats.

NORTHERN KENTUCKY BASEBALL COACHES ALL-STAR TEAMS

DIVISION AA

Player of the Year – Tyler Hutson (Covington Catholic)

Coach of the Year – Bill Krumpelbeck (Covington Catholic)

Designated hitter – Pete Williams (CovCath)

Catcher – Ethan Bosley (Dixie Heights)

First baseman – Colin Kidwell (Simon Kenton)

Second baseman – Jacob Hyder (Boone County)

Shortstop – Trent Adkins (Simon Kenton)

Third baseman – Logan Stevenson (Campbell County)

Outfielders – Greg Vineyard (Campbell County), Sam France (CovCath), Cody Crawford (Conner)

Pitchers – Brayden Stewart (Ryle), Walker Smallwood (Dixie Heights)

DIVISION A

Player of the Year – Mitchell Berger (Beechwood)

Coach of the Year – Kevin Gray (Beechwood)

Designated hitter – Zach Day (St. Henry)

Catcher – Brice Estep (Beechwood)

First baseman – Tanner Jackson (Beechwood)

Second baseman – Jackson Roseburrough (Beechwood)

Shortstop – Reid Ravenscraft (St. Henry)

Third baseman – Joe Ruwe (Calvary Christian)

Outfielders – Brett Holladay (Beechwood), Matt Zwick (Ludlow), Jake Gulley (Highlands)

Pitchers – Owen Eilerman (St. Henry), Mitchell Berger (Beechwood)

9TH REGION COACHES AWARDS

Player of the Year – Tyler Hutson (CovCath)

Junior All-Stars – Brayden Stewart (Ryle), Brett Holladay (Beechwood), Logan Wilson (Dixie Heights)

Sophomore All-Stars – Ethan Bosley (Dixie Heights), Mitchell Berger (Beechwood), Brice Estep (Beechwood).

Coach of the Year – Bill Krumpelbeck (CovCath)

Assistant Coach of the Year – Travis Miller (St. Henry)