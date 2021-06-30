Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine expands in NKY, opens two new care centers















Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is continuing its expansion into Northern Kentucky with the planned opening of two Orthopaedic Care Centers in Kenton and Campbell counties.

Beacon’s Kenton County care center at 2900 Chancellor Drive in Crestview Hills is scheduled to open July 14th and a new Campbell County care center being developed by Ashley Builders Group at 775 Alexandria Pike in Fort Thomas is slated to open in early 2022.

The company’s existing Northern Kentucky care center is located at 600 Rodeo Drive in Erlanger.

“Northern Kentucky is an underserved market where patients will benefit from more competition, increased accessibility to high quality, low-cost comprehensive orthopaedic care,” said Beacon CEO Andy Blankemeyer. “We are excited to once again be growing our presence in Northern Kentucky and we continue to look for opportunities to expand.”

Northern Kentucky has been a major focus of Beacon’s growth this year.

In April, Beacon announced that John J. Larkin, MD, a highly regarded Northern Kentucky orthopaedic surgeon, joined the Beacon team. And in May, Beacon’s Glen McClung, MD, was named medical director of the Florence Y’alls Frontier League minor league baseball team.

With the opening of the Crestview Hills care center next month, Beacon will have a total of 15 local care centers throughout the region.

“Bringing the best care to more patients is what we are accomplishing in Northern Kentucky and across Greater Cincinnati,” said Beacon President Peter Cha, MD. “We are growing strategically and geographically with the Beacon model that places emphasis on quality, access and value.”

