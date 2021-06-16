Bark Bark Brunch back at Coppin’s; pups and owners welcome to outdoor patio Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.















Dog owners and their furry friends are invited to join Bark Bark Brunch on the patio at Coppin’s at Hotel Covington on Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Enjoy brunch, a pup pool and fun, exclusively for dog owners.

In addition to the Coppin’s brunch for human patrons, a special $5 dog friendly option will be served.

Known for sourcing the best the area has to offer from both regional and local farmers, Coppin’s at Hotel Covington will be providing seasonal variations throughout the menu.

The Seasonal Brunch menu options including; brisket hash with roasted red potatoes, two poached eggs, smoked gouda, chiles, pickled shallots; tasty toast with custard-battered chocolate chip brioche, raspberry jam, cocoa hazelnut butter, hazelnut and pistachio crunch; breakfast sandwich with Maddy’s English muffin, bacon, over-hard egg, aged cheddar, creole-aise, arugula. Guests are invited to top things off with a mimosa pitcher or a Coppin’s Bloody Mary house-made mix, vodka, house-pickled vegetables.

Reservations are requested.

Seating for outdoor dining service in the courtyard patio & lawn and are dependent on weather and availability.

For more information on dining at Coppin’s or to place an order, please visit hotelcovington.com/dining.